Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at Check Sadiq area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 2) in Shopian encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered on. Search going on,” police said.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Sunday evening after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

–IANS

zi/rs