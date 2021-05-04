Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in the Nathipora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

“Two terrorists were killed in Sopore encounter. Search operation is going on,” the police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Earlier, police sources had indicated that one foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter.

–IANS

