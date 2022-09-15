INDIA

2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter identified

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowgam area in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday have been identified, Police said.

The Police added that acting on specific information generated by them regarding the presence of terrorists in Dangerpora area of Nowgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Army.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” Police said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Aijaz Rasool Najar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza.

“As per Police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were linked with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in recent attack on an non-local labourer namely Muneer-ul-Islam of West Bengal on September 2, 2022, at Ugergund Newa area of Pulwama,” Police added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-series rifle, two pistols and one grenade were recovered from the site of encounter.

20220915-055804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After turmoil and truce in 2021, will the New Year ring...

    LKG, UKG classes in Puducherry to open from Monday

    Calcutta HC grants interim bail to 4 arrested in Narada case

    Amitabh Bachchan back on sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’