WORLD

2 Texas buses of migrants arrive outside US VP’s residence D.C.

NewsWire
0
0

Two buses of migrants from Texas has arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Confirming the development in a tweet on Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in D.C. VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job & secure the border.”

In recent months, Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bused migrants to states and cities run by Democrats, who responded by denouncing the moves as a political stunt.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Republican, made a similar move on Wednesday by sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the city by bus from Arizona and Texas.

Approximately 9,400 migrants have been bused to the US capital so far, according to Bowser’s office.

The latest batch of migrants sent to Washington, D.C., on Thursday reportedly included individuals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico.

A volunteer from a non-governmental organization told the migrants outside of the Naval Observatory that they would be going to a local church.

Bowser previously asked the National Guard to be activated to assist with migrants coming to the city but her requests have been denied by the Pentagon.

20220916-094804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s IRGC former member assassinated in Tehran

    2nd Ukraine grain ship cleared after inspection off Istanbul

    UN relief chief visits displaced persons in Tigray

    S.Korean Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat