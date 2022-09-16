Two buses of migrants from Texas has arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Confirming the development in a tweet on Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in D.C. VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ & denies the crisis.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job & secure the border.”

In recent months, Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bused migrants to states and cities run by Democrats, who responded by denouncing the moves as a political stunt.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Republican, made a similar move on Wednesday by sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the city by bus from Arizona and Texas.

Approximately 9,400 migrants have been bused to the US capital so far, according to Bowser’s office.

The latest batch of migrants sent to Washington, D.C., on Thursday reportedly included individuals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico.

A volunteer from a non-governmental organization told the migrants outside of the Naval Observatory that they would be going to a local church.

Bowser previously asked the National Guard to be activated to assist with migrants coming to the city but her requests have been denied by the Pentagon.

