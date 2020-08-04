Canindia News

2 Toronto parks to have free Wi-Fi this week

by CIEDITOR-PRADIP05

In what is being described as a way to help residents who lack regular Wi-Fi access, the city has started to offer free internet access at two Toronto parks.

The “Wi-Fi on Wheels” program will be coming to Masseygrove Park, near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road, from Aug. 4-6 and to Edgeley Park, at Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, on Aug.7-8.

Anyone with a Wi-Fi-enabled device can bring it to the parks to get free access through the Toronto Public Library’s Bookmobile between noon and 6:30 p.m.

The city will also have devices that people can use onsite.

According to a release from the city, anyone who borrows a city device will have to conduct a brief health assessment questionnaire for symptoms of COVID-19 and provide their name and phone number for contact tracing purposes.

The devices will be sanitized between uses and hand sanitizer will be available on-site.

The city is also reminding people that masks should be used, even when outdoors, while one is less than six feet apart from others.

This Wi-Fi on Wheels pilot program was created through the city’s Digital Acceleration & Optimization ‘NextGen’ workshop in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to ensure that all people can connect to important information, social supports and vital services.

A similar program would find many takers in places such as Brampton and Mississauga where there are a large number of students and renters who are hobbled by poor internet access in their rental homes.

