Two Toronto police officers are facing criminal charges for allegedly making off with stolen items seized from an individual who was arrested by them.

A police report says that on April 12, two officers arrested an individual on several outstanding warrants. During the arrest, two bottles of stolen alcohol were recovered from the individual. The suspect and stolen items were taken to 51 Division. The two officers were later seen taking the stolen items to their personal vehicles at 51 Division.

Search warrants were later executed by police and the stolen property was recovered from one officer’s residence and the other officer’s personal vehicle.

Today Constable Brian James, 55, and Constable Thomas Victor, 27, both of 51 Division, were arrested and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 12.

Constable James has 27 years of service and Constable Victor has 5 years of service, police said. Both are suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.