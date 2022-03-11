COMMUNITY

2 Toronto teens arrested for pharmacy robbery in Brampton

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel police arrested two teenagers in connection with the robbery of a pharmacy in Brampton.

According to a police report, yesterday at around 7:15 p.m., two suspects entered a pharmacy in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton with their faces covered. Once inside the premises, the suspects demanded prescription drugs and cash. One suspect brandished a firearm while making the demands. The suspects started to collect prescription drugs when a struggle ensued with the 41-year-old male victim. With the assistance of other witnesses, the two suspects were contained and held until police arrived.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and the suspects did not get away with any property.

During the investigation, it was determined that the two suspects had arrived in a stolen vehicle.

Police have arrested two 14-year-old males from Toronto as well as seized the vehicle, an imitation firearm, and other related property.

