Two tourists were killed and another was injured on Monday in a river rafting accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam tourist resort.

An official said the deceased tourists have been identified as Patil Sharmilaben and Parul Bhikhabhai Ambalal, both from Ahmedabad.

Another tourist identified as Muskan Khan of Mumbai was rescued. Her condition is said to be critical.

“The bodies of the deceased tourists have been kept at a hospital in Pahalgam,” an official said.

