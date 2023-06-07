INDIA

2 UP cops, SO suspended after death of criminal’s wife

Two constables and a station officer have been suspended after the wife of a criminal died allegedly after being allegedly manhandled by cops while she was on her way to see her husband.

The criminal, Vikas Yadav, had been injured and arrested after a fire exchange with cops in Ghazipur district.

The cops said Yadav’s wife Nandini met with an accident on Tuesday while heading to the hospital to see her husband, the victim’s family claimed that she was thrashed by policemen due to which she fell on a wall and died of severe head injuries.

Ghazipur SP Omvir Singh has suspended SO Khanpur Sanjay Mishra and two constables “in view of the allegations and initial investigation”.

