INDIA

2 UP firms booked for not supplying Diwali gifts on time

NewsWire
0
0

Two firms have been booked for criminal breach of trust for not supplying the Diwali gifts to employees of 108 and 102 Emergency Medical Transport Services (East Uttar Pradesh) (ambulance services) despite taking the payment in advance.

The case was registered at Ashiana police station on the complaint of a senior official of GVK EMRI, Kamalakannan S, on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the firms — HMF Industries Moradabad and Taj Traders Rakabganj — were given payment for supplying jackets as Diwali gifts to the employees of the 108 ambulance services.

As per the contract, they had to deliver the goods to the department by October 15.

The firm kept the department in the dark and got the payment encashed in the bank.

“Their act has left as many as 20,000 employees angry and disappointed on not getting the gift on the occasion of Diwali,” Kamalakannan said.

20221027-090003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vadra puts up posters with his pic along with Rahul, Priyanka...

    Active Covid cases increase in Rajasthan

    Battle for UP: Lucknow Cantt seat turns into a war of...

    Curriculum for women cadets at NDA in the works, exams from...