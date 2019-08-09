2 UP police personnel commit suicide

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) In two separate incidents on Friday, two Uttar Pradesh police personnel committed suicide by shooting themselves, police sources said.

Sub-Inspector Madhup Singh shot himself with his service revolver at his Kavi Nagar residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. He was posted in Baleni police station in Baghpat district and had reached his residence on Thursday evening.

In Bijnore, constable Ankur Rana shot himself with his service rifle on Friday morning and died on the spot. He was posted at the Bijnore collectorate and belonged to Baghpat district. Police sources said he was depressed due to the illness of his wife.

Both the bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.

–IANS

