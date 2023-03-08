HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

2 Uzbek men held at Delhi airport for smuggling medicines worth Rs 67L

NewsWire
0
0

Two Uzbekistan nationals were held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) by the Customs officials for allegedly smuggling medicines worth Rs 67,52,204, an official said.

The Customs official said that the accused were held on the basis of a pre-check marking exercise. This led to the detection of medicines.

“On the basis of RR (Pre-Check) marking passengers, the officers at Terminal-3, have booked a case of smuggling of medicines against two Foreign national passengers who intended to depart to Tashkent,” said the official.

The official said that the detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of various medicines worth Rs 67,52,204.

“Both the passengers have committed offences punishable under section 132 and 135 of the Customs Act, including attempting to smuggle medicines. The recovered medicines have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. Both the passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act,” said the Customs official.

20230308-091602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR, Swiss research centres

    Married, educated men more likely to outlive women: Study

    UP: Yogi govt gears up to check Covid resurgence

    UP cannot go ahead with Kanwar Yatra,… 100%, says SC