2 women cops booked for kidnapping male colleague

On the directives of the court, a police inspector and constable (both women) posted in Mahila Thana of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a male police inspector, accused of rape by another woman constable in July.

Inspector Nishu Tomar was suspended after a case was lodged against him and had gone to surrender before a local court in Sultanpur where he was arrested by Meera Kushwaha, the SHO of Mahila Thana on September 22.

He has been missing since then.

Tomar’s wife had approached the court seeking action in the matter.

On the directions of the court, a case was registered against the woman inspector and a constable.

Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma, said that on the order of CJM court, an FIR under the charges of kidnaping a person or keeping a person in detention and threatening to cause death (364) along with criminal conspiracy(120-B) of the IPC has been lodged against Meera Kushwaha.

“We have formed five teams and efforts are on to trace Nishu,” he said.

Tomar’s wife Kusum Devi stated that an FIR of rape was registered against her husband by a woman constable in July.

“The probe was transferred to SHO Mahila Thana Meera Kushwaha. On September 22, in the same case, her husband had reached the local court to surrender,” Devi said.

