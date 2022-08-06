A woman drowned while another was rescued from the Chalakudy river where they fell from a railway bridge after a speeding train blew them off in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Saturday.

While one was rescued, 28-year-old Devi Krishna, a local resident drowned.

According to eyewitnesses, both the women employeed in a shop near Chalakudy were crossing over the bridge at 9 a.m as the roads were flooded following the heavy rains in the past three days.

As they entered the bridge, they realised that a train was coming from the opposite direction so they remained stuck to a side. But due to the speed of the train, the two got blown and fell into the river below.

