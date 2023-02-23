Two persons were killed and one other injured in an accident at a construction site in B-Cabin area of Naupada in Maharashtra’s Thane on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Thane police, a huge heap of rubble kept aside during the digging works suddenly crashed on some workers at the building site, trapping them.

The police, Fire Brigade along with disaster rescue teams rushed there and managed to rescue one worker Nirmal Ramlal Rau, 41, alive from the debris, but grievously injured.

The bodies of two others labourers were retrieved and rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They are identified as: Habib Babu Shaikh, 43, and Ranjeet Kumar Saini, 35, both hailing from Mumbra town nearby.

The 500-square metre site is owned by one Suyog Malusare, and the police have started a probe into the tragedy.

