COMMUNITY

2-year-old boy dies after being struck in Mimico parking lot

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

A child has died after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

Toronto police said that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at around 7:28 p.m., they responded to a report of a child being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2355 Lakeshore Boulevard West.

According to police reports, a 2 year-old boy, their parent and several other people were in the parking lot when a 29 year-old man, entered a vehicle and started to drive. The
the boy was struck as the vehicle moved. He was transported to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid yet.

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who saw any part of the incident or may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto administers more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Ontarians to get a break on electricity rates for 3 weeks...

    2 long-term care homes to be built on former golfing site...

    NACI recommends third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised Canadians