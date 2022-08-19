A child has died after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

Toronto police said that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at around 7:28 p.m., they responded to a report of a child being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2355 Lakeshore Boulevard West.

According to police reports, a 2 year-old boy, their parent and several other people were in the parking lot when a 29 year-old man, entered a vehicle and started to drive. The

the boy was struck as the vehicle moved. He was transported to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid yet.

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who saw any part of the incident or may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.