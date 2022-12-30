DIASPORAWORLD

2 year-old dead as Indian-origin mother battles for life in US crash

NewsWire
0
0

Police in US’ Nevada are investigating a fatal Christmas day crash that left a two-year-old Indian-origin child dead and his mother battling for life in a hospital in the US.

Shravya Muthyala, her husband Ravinder Muthyala, and son Aarav met with a deadly accident while returning from Las Vegas, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

The accident occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard, a major road in Clark County, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Ravinder Muthyala survived the accident with minor injuries, the fundraiser page reported.

Following the accident, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol closed the Las Vegas Boulevard at mile marker 12 to investigate the fatal crash. No other details were available.

“In this hour of inexplicable pain and grief, we want to support the family and reduce some of the financial distress that her family is currently facing,” the fundraiser page, set up on behalf of Ravinder Muthyala, read.

“We are organizing this fundraiser to support Shravya and her family during these tough times,” it added.

The money raised will be used for Shravya’s medical expenses.

A day before this accident, a 26-year-old man from Haryana died in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Pennsylvania following ice and snow storms across the mid-Atlantic region. On December 26, three Indian-Americans drowned after falling through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona.

20221230-191604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra couple drown in frozen US lake

    India simplifies process for re-issue of OCI Cards

    Indians in US thrilled with Uncle Joe’s thumbs up for kid-size...

    Aus biz operator fined $30k for not paying Indian worker