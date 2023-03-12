INDIA

2-year-old minor girl raped in Gurugram

A two-year-old minor girl has allegedly been raped here at a residential society in Sector 81 by an “unknown person”, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. at the society premises when the girl was playing outside a flat.

When she was outside, a truck had entered society to pick up household items. The vehicle was parked close to the spot where the minor girl was playing.

The victim’s mother, after the truck left, noticed that her daughter was injured, and was also crying. She then raised an alarm, the police said.

The police were informed and a team reached the spot which rushed the victim to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital for further treatment.

The police suspect the truck driver could be behind the incident.

The minor girl has reportedly received grievous injuries in her private parts.

The condition of the victim, who is currently hospitalised, is said to be stable. Her mother works as a domestic help.

Based on her mother’s complaint, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station, the police said.

“We are probing the case from all possible angles and checking the CCTV footage. The accused will be nabbed soon,” a police officer said.

