INDIA

2 youths killed, another injured by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Rajouri (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Two local youths were killed and another injured in firing by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Officials said bodies of two local youths were found this morning outside an army camp near the TCP Alfa gate, 5 kilometres ahead of Rajouri town.

Another local youth was injured in this incident, police said, adding that it was being investigated whether the firing was because of mistaken identity.

The Army’s version of this incident is still awaited.

The slain youth have been identified as Kamal Kishore, son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar, son of Om Prakash, both residents of Phayalana ward 15 in Rajouri town.

Protesting locals blocked the Rajouri-Jammu highway as authorities rushed additional deployments of troops to maintain law and order.

20221216-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS likely to pass ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery...

    Domestic investor holding at all time high

    10 Bangladeshis in judicial custody for illegal stay in TN

    Successive govts let down whistleblower Anand Rai, but he fights on