Two local youths were killed and another injured in firing by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Officials said bodies of two local youths were found this morning outside an army camp near the TCP Alfa gate, 5 kilometres ahead of Rajouri town.

Another local youth was injured in this incident, police said, adding that it was being investigated whether the firing was because of mistaken identity.

The Army’s version of this incident is still awaited.

The slain youth have been identified as Kamal Kishore, son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar, son of Om Prakash, both residents of Phayalana ward 15 in Rajouri town.

Protesting locals blocked the Rajouri-Jammu highway as authorities rushed additional deployments of troops to maintain law and order.

20221216-095602