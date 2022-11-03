WORLD

20 bodies found after boat capsizes off Greek island

Greek rescuers have recovered the bodies of 20 migrants who drowned after their boat capsized off the island of Evia in the Aegean Sea, local media reported.

Twelve people have been rescued during an operation on Wednesday hampered by strong winds, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media as saying.

Survivors told the authorities that 68 people were on the boat when it sank on Tuesday in the area of Cape Kafireas.

The migrants were from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran, Hellenic Coast Guard spokesperson Commander Nikos Kokkalas told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

More than one million people have entered Greece illegally since 2015 and most of them have continued their journey to other European countries, while hundreds have drowned at sea, according to authorities.

