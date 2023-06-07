INDIA

20 bogies of goods train derail in Assam; no casualty

At least 20 bogies of a goods train derailed in Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday. Officials said that the train derailed near Singra station around 2.45 p.m.

“The train was going from Bengal’s Asansol to Teteria in Assam. The destination station falls on the Guwahati-Lumding route,” CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, told IANS.

“The train had a total of 60 bogies, out of which 20 got derailed. No casualty occurred due to the incident,” he added.

Train movement on the route got disrupted after the incident.

“The restoration work is going on. We hope that train movement will resume within a few hours,” De said.

He added that the actual reason for the derailment is not yet known.

On Monday, a train in Assam’s Golaghat district had hit a goods-carrying vehicle at an unauthorised railway crossing. The incident took place near the Chungjan railway station around 5.30 a.m.

The railway authorities said while the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express was passing through this route, a goods-carrying vehicle suddenly came on the railway track through an unauthorised railway crossing.

No casualty occurred due to the collision.

