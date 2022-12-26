INDIA

20 cars gutted in fire at multi-level parking in Delhi, one held

As many as 20 cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a Municipal Corporation’s multi-level parking in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that they have arrested the accused, who had set a car on fire following a personal enmity with one man. However, the fire spread and caught other cars in the parking lot.

According to a senior police official, around 4:30 a.m, a police control room (PCR) call regarding fire in a MCD multi-level parking at Subhash Nagar, Delhi was received at Rajouri Garden police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Around seven fire tenders also came in to action immediately and extinguished the fire, where 20 cars were found burnt at third basement of the parking, out of which some vehicles were completely burnt, merely chasis of the vehicles can be seen,” said the official.

Police have also registered an FIR in the connection.

“To ascertain how the incident occurred, a police team was formed and CCTV cameras installed at MCD parking were checked wherein a person was seen lighting fire in the tyre of an Eritga car and after that other parked car also caught fire,” said the official.

Police also found that the accused had come in a Honda CRV car and after the incident he left the spot in the same car. The car route was followed with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area and the culprit identified as Yash Arora, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was nabbed.

“On interrogation, he disclosed that he has personal enmity with Ishan, who is the owner of Ertiga, over some personal issues and to take revenge from Ishan, he burnt his car, which was parked at MCD multi-level parking, Subhash Nagar,” said the official.

