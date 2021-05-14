In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 20 civil servants were on Friday appointed to joint secretary-level posts.

A 2002 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, D. Senthil Pandiyan, was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH for a tenure of five years, replacing Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Roshan Jaggi, a 1988-batch J&K cadre officer.

Nirupama Kotru, a 1992 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was appointed as Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Coal for an overall tenure of five years in place of Reena Sinha Puri, a 1987-batch IRS officer.

Bhaskar Verma, a 1995-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, has been appointed as the Member Secretary, National Monuments Authority (NMA), Ministry of Culture, for five years replacing Navneet Soni.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointments that include the names of Lily Pandeya for the Joint Secretary’s post in the Ministry of Culture; Mayank Tewari for the same post in the Department of Defence; Nazli Jafri Shayin in the Ministry of Defence (Finance); Indira Murthy in the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Bhuvnesh Kumar in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Patibandla Ashok Babu in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Manisha Sinha, Ashish Vachhan and Sandhya Bhullar were appointed as Joint Secretaries in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Jeetendra Singh has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry; Sumant Singh in the Department of Home Affairs; Sanjiv Shankar in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Manoj Kumar in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management; and Sonmoni Borah in the Department of Land Resources.

Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS) officer Veena Tamta Bhatia has been appointed as the Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (HQ), EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, while Central Secretariat Service (CCS) officer Som Dutt Sharma has been appointed as the Director in the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management under the Department of Personnel and Training.

IAS officer Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Secretary-cum-Controller of Examination, National Recruitment Agency (NRA), under the Department of Personnel and Training for a tenure of five years.

