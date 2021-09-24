Companies from across sectors are working to support healthy and resilient forests through the World Economic Forum’s 1t.org trillion tree platform.

With the launch of 1t.org’s global pledge process this September, over 20 companies have pledged to conserve, restore and grow more than 2.5 billion trees in over 50 countries by 2030.

The trillion trees goal does not replace net-zero emission programmes — business and industries still need to decarbonize to meet the climate targets. 1t.org was launched to support the growing momentum around nature-based solutions, to mobilize the global restoration community and to empower anyone who wants to play a part.

The community shares best practices, promotes responsible forestry practices, and scales solutions to have global impact.

Nicole Schwab, Co-Director, Platform to Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions, World Economic Forum, said: “We are at a tipping point. It is our collective responsibility to leave behind a planet that is habitable for future generations.

“The private sector has a key role to play in bringing their expertise to the table and investing in natural climate solutions, such as restoration. It is encouraging to see more and more companies embracing this needed transition towards net-zero, nature-positive business models.”

The initial wave of companies making global pledges to 1t.org include: Amazon, APRIL Group, AstraZeneca, Brambles, Capgemini, Clif Bar, Daterra Coffee, Eni, HP Inc., Iberdrola, Mastercard, Nestle, PepsiCo, Salesforce, SAP, Shell, Suzano, Teck Resources Ltd., tentree, Travelers, Unilever, UPS, VMware, and Zurich Insurance Group.

“Pledging to 1t.org was a natural fit for UPS,” said Nikki Clifton, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation.

“UPS’s commitment to plant more than 50 million trees by 2030, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is promoting global equity and well-being for underserved communities in cities and developing countries worldwide. It’s another example of UPS’s 543,000 employees moving our world forward by delivering what matters.”

Companies also work collaboratively through the 1t.org Corporate Alliance to drive impact by committing to leadership, action, integrity, transparency and learning.

The alliance allows companies to jointly tackle common challenges and connects companies with 1t.org’s community of innovators, partners and regional chapters.

Healthy and resilient trees and forests are one part of the efforts needed to combat climate change.

Studies have shown trees can reduce urban heat island effects by up to 5 degrees Celsius and energy costs by $7.8 billion a year.

Globally, sustainable management of forests could create $230 billion in business opportunities and 16 million jobs worldwide by 2030.

From a health perspective, trees absorb 17.4 million tonnes of air pollutants a year, helping to prevent 670,000 cases of asthma and other acute respiratory symptoms annually.

