20 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, July 8 (IANS) Twenty Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

There were 390 patients still being treated, including six in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether, 78,548 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 83,572 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/