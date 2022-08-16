SOUTH ASIA

20 dead, 6 injured in Pakistan bus-oil tanker collision

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reports said

According to the reports, the collision took place near Jalalpur Pirwala district after which the bus and tanker both caught fire, resulting in the killing of 18 passengers on the spot, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of eight injured person were admitted in a hospital where two succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

Rescue workers told the local media that 26 people, including a driver and a conductor, were on the bus which was heading from Lahore to Karachi.

