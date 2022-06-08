Rajasthan police on Wednesday detained around 20 persons for an alleged threat call to Congress MLA and state cabinet minister Govind Ram Meghwal demanding Rs 70 lakh.

Meghwal is presently camping at a Udaipur resort as part of the party’s plan to avoid poaching ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

According to the police, the person who made the threat call introduced himself as a member of the SOPU gang of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that the entire family of the Congress MLA will be killed if the amount remains unpaid.

Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi. He is in the news after his alleged links with the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The threat call to Meghwal had come from a Malaysia number on Tuesday night.

After the cyber team of the police probed the matter, a person named Sunil Vishnoi, a native of Bikaner, was identified, following which a search operation was launched that led to the detention of 20 persons on Wednesday.

Sunil Vishnoi is presently working in Malaysia.

Police investigation revealed that he runs a Facebook page in the name of S.K. Meena.

