20 drones shot down over the Kiev’s airspace

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that some 20 Iran-made drones were shot down over Kiev’s airspace.

According to the Air Force, the Russian attack on Wednesday night, which came just hours after the the end of the NATO Summit in Lithuania, was the third in a row on Kiev, reports the BBC

Debris was reported in five districts and at least two people were sent to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Air Force reported that two Russian kalibr cruise missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea were shot down by air defences, while information about the impact of an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from Crimea was still being collected.

