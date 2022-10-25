INDIA

20 fire incidents in Gurugram on Diwali, no casualties reported

The Gurugram Fire Department registered 20 fire incidents during Diwali as the city residents burst firecrackers across the day, a Gurugram Fire Service official informed on Tuesday.

The majority of the cases were addressed quickly and there were no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

“A total of 20 calls related to fire incidents were received in Gurugram during the Diwali celebration. All the reported incidents were minor as we barely use four or five fire tenders in any incidents,” Lalit Kumar, a fire official told IANS.

In one such incident, a fire broke out in three mobile shops at Sector-56 HUDA market. A fire also broke out at an apartment in a residential society located on the Sohna Road in Gurugram under Sohna fire station, prompting rescue operations at the site, according to police officials.

In other incidents, fires were reported in Basai Industrial Area, Udyog Vihar Phase-4 and Manesar Industrial Area.

Apart from this, a fire broke out in residential areas, including New Palam Vihar, Mianwali Colony, Bhim Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, the officials added.

However, the officials have not commented on the cause of these fire incidents.

The fire incidents were also reported in scrap material which was lying in vacant plots.

“In view of Diwali, we had stationed several fire tenders along with fire personnel to deal with fire incidents. However, no major fire incident was reported during Diwali celebrations. We will inquire about the cause of such fire incidents,” Kumar said.

