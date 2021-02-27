Twenty monks of the Gyuto Tantric Monastery belonging to 17th Karmapa, the third most important Tibetan religious head who is currently staying abroad, were tested Covid positive on Saturday, doctors said. They have no travel history.

In the past two days 19 monks tested positive.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, most of the Tibetan monasteries located in and around Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama resides, have been closed to the public to prevent the spread of virus.

Chief Medical Officer G D Gupta said 24 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kangra district, including 20 from Gyuto Tantric Monastery located in Sidhpur.

Nearly 400 monks have been staying in the Gyuto monastery.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is based in Dharamsala.

–IANS

vg/rt