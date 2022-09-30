SOUTH ASIA

20 injured in Balochistan market blast

NewsWire
0
0

At least 20 people were injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistans Kohlu district on Friday, an official in the Pakistani province confirmed.

According to Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, the injured were moved to the Kohlu District Headquarters Hospital.

“Twelve people are in critical condition,” he told Dawn news.

Marri said that a medical emergency has been imposed at the hospital and medical aid is being provided to the injured people.

“If the condition of the injured worsens, they will be shifted to Multan for medical aid,” he added.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast.

20220930-132601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL govt had no role in grounding Russian flight at Colombo...

    ‘Neighbouring country’ hatched plot to assassinate ex-Afghan Prez Ghani in Aug

    Pakistan-Iran border market to open in Oct: Minister

    US shouldn’t interfere in Afghan affairs: Taliban