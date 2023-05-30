INDIA

20 kg drugs worth Rs 200 cr seized in Greater Noida

Another drug manufacturing laboratory allegedly set up in a house in Greater Noida was busted on Tuesday. The police claimed to have seized 20 kg drugs valued at Rs 200 crore in the international market, and also arrested two foreign nationals.

The police said that the foreign nationals were running the drug laboratory in the Judge Society located near posh Sector Omega 1 of Greater Noida.

The police raided the house on Tuesday at the instance of one of the nine accused arrested on May 17.

Earlier on May 17, the police had arrested nine persons of African origin and recovered 46 kg methamphetamine (MDMA), estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore in the international market, from a house in Theta 2 of Greater Noida. The foreigners came to India on student visas and were living on rent.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said that during interrogation of the one the nine accused Chidi, the information cropped about Greater Noida’s another drug laboratory on the basis of which, the police raided the house and recovered drugs on Tuesday.

The police said that the laboratory had been operating for about one year and drugs were supplied abroad.

