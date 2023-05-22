WORLD

20 kids dead as fire rips through school dorm in Guyana

At least 20 children died in their sleep after a fire ripped through a school dorm in Guyana, the media reported on Monday.

The fire occurred at around 11.40 p.m. on Sunday night at Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana, with President Irfaan Ali calling it a “major disaster”, reports sun.co.uk.

“This is a horrific incident and its tragic, it is painful and I cannot imagine the pain of the parents and of the children, and as a country we will have to deal with this,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement.

Five planes have reportedly taken off to support the health officials, with plans to transport seven children to Georgetown for treatment.

According to local media, many children remain unaccounted for.

Mahdia town is known for gold mining, and the school houses students from surrounding towns and villages in the region.

