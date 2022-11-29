WORLD

20 kids hospitalised in Japan after sulfur-like odor leaves them ill

NewsWire
0
0

Twenty children in Japan’s Osaka prefecture were hospitalised on Tuesday after a sulfur-like odor at their school left some of them feeling unwell.

The fire department was called shortly after 9 a.m. after the odour in the elementary school in Osaka’s Toyonaka City was noticed, Xinhua news reported.

In response to the emergency call, more than 10 ambulances and fire trucks were deployed to the school.

Firefighters entered the building in an attempt to locate the source of the sulfur-like smell, while 20 children aged between seven and 11 were reportedly taken to hospital for checkups as they were feeling ill.

The firefighters’ search of the school using gas detectors did not turn up any abnormalities although investigations are ongoing.

20221129-152020

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sweden approves plan for final repository for nuclear waste

    Australian floods could cause Japanese encephalitis surge: expert

    Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management

    FIA to introduce tougher tests on roll hoops for the 2023...