20 killed in illegal Russian nursing home fire

NewsWire
At least 20 people were killed due to a fire at an illegal nursing home in Russia’s Western Siberia region, emergency authorities said on Saturday, adding that rescue operations were underway.

“At the site of the fire, rescuers continue to work on the rubble in conditions of low air temperature. According to the latest data, 20 people have died,” the state-run TASS News Agency quoted the authorities as saying.

A criminal case has been registered on charges of causing death by negligence.

Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the private nursing home in Kemerov was illegal.

Meanwhile, two injured people were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire, which broke out late Friday night, was caused by an improper operation of the stove used for heating, according to the authorities.

Further investigations continue.

