20 killed in vehicle collsion in South Africa

At least 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus in South Africa’s Limpopo province, local transport authorities said on Tuesday.

“The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday on road N1-29 Mashovhela towards Musina in Vhembe District,” Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries,” the department said, noting that passengers with injuries were transported to hospitals for medical attention.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the police diving team has been activated to search the nearby river for people who might have been swept away, according to the department.

The road is now open for traffic and motorists are advised to proceed with caution, it said.

