Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced 20 lakh jobs to the youths of the state during his Independence Day speech here on Monday.

After hoisting the national flag at the historic Gandhi Maidan here, Kumar addressed the gathering and said that he was ‘wishing not only to give 10 lakh jobs but he wants to double the number’.

“Our ambition is to provide jobs to 20 lakh in government and private sectors in the state. Now, people of the new generation (Tejashwi Yadav) have come with us, hence, we will jointly execute our work to provide jobs to the people of Bihar. Our eventual goal is to bring Bihar to the developed state category,” Kumar said.

After being thrown out from the Bihar government, the BJP leaders have been raising ‘the 10 lakh job promise’ of Tejashwi Yadav and targeting the Nitish Kumar government.

“We have committed to do the justified development in the state along with maintaining brotherhood in the society. There are many challenges before us but as we have glorious history and have a complete legacy, we will achieve our historic period again,” Kumar said.

“The birth rate in Bihar is 2.9 per cent at present, hence there is no need to implement population control policy here. The real thing is to educate people and create awareness about the population. The caste-based census needs an hour and the Bihar government will conduct it. The agencies will calculate the actual number of every caste and community and it will also calculate the economic status of every person in Bihar,” Kumar said.

Reacting to it, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “It is a historic decision of our chief minister Nitish Kumar to give 20 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar. This is the real issue of the common people. Our youths are wishing the same and we are committed to work on it and give employment to them.”

“After the formation of the new government, we are saying to give jobs for the last four-five days, now the chief minister announced the same from Gandhi Maidan on Independence Day, what would be bigger than that,” Tejashwi said.

“Unemployment was the most important issue during the 2020 Assembly election and we will surely fulfill the target,” Tejashwi said.

