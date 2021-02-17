A delegation of 20 Ambassadors of foreign countries is starting its two-day visit to J&K on Wednesday.

This is the fourth such visit by diplomats of foreign countries to J&K after August 5, 2019 when article 370 was abrogated and the state was divided into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

After August 5, 2019, the delegation of foreign diplomats visited J&K in October 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

The diplomatic delegation is being led by the European Union Ambassador, Ugo Astuto and will include members from the European Union, African and Middle Eastern countries.

The delegation also includes members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The diplomatic visit to J&K is taking place on the invitation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The delegation members are scheduled to hold series of interactions with various stakeholders including the newly elected members of the district development councils (DDCs), social and political activists, some newspaper editors, officials of civil administration and the army.

Senior officials of the civil administration will brief the delegation about the developmental initiatives taken after the abrogation of J&K’s special status while the army and officials of security agencies will brief them about the security situation in the union territory.

The delegation members are scheduled to visit the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and also go for a Shikara joy ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The delegation members will visit winter capital Jammu on February 18 where they are scheduled to call on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha before concluding their visit.

–IANS

sq/rt