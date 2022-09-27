INDIA

20 ministers, MLAs meet Gehlot

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, around 20 MLAs and ministers reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting.

The meeting came as the Congress leadership issued show cause notice to state ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Earlier, Congress Disciplinary Committee President A.K. Antony was called to Delhi.

Also, Sachin Pilot reached Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, and there is a possibility of him meeting the high command.

