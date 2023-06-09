INDIA

20 newborns rescued after fire breaks out Delhi hospital

Twenty newly born babies were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Delhi, said a fire department official on Friday, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out on Thursday night. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze at New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony was received around 1:35 a.m.

“Total nine fire units were rushed to the hospital. All the newborn children, a total of 20, were saved/rescued by DFS and shifted to nearby hospital,” said Garg.

The official said that the fire was in the furniture, papers, and a shop in the basement of the building, which comprises basement, ground plus three storeys and hospital run at the first floor.

As per officials, 13 newborns were shifted to Arya hospital Janakpuri, two to Dwarka Mor in New born child hospital and two to JK hospital in Janakpuri while three babies were discharged from the New born child hospital, Vaishali.

