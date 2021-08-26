At least 20 persons were reported missing in a boat mishap in Bihar’s Bagha in West Champaran district on Thursday.

According to an official of the state disaster response force (SDRF), 25 persons were in the boat at the time of the mishap. They were travelling from various villages located in the Diyara region to Deen Dayal Ghat in Bagha city.

When the boat reached the middle of the Gandak river, it lost control due to strong winds and waves and capsized in the river, SDRF officials said.

Five persons managed to swim to safety but other 20 persons, including four women, were reported missing.

“We have launched a search operation with the help of divers to trace the missing passengers in the Gandak river,” said an official of the SDRF.

The Gandak river, which wades through several districts of North Bihar, has been flowing above danger-level for the past one month due to continuous rain in Bihar and Nepal.

As most of the transportation systems, including rail and road are badly hit due to the flood, boats are the only option for the people to travel from one place to another.

