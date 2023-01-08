INDIALIFESTYLE

20 police teams on trail of UP duo behind chain snatchings in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 20 teams constituted by Telangana Police were on the lookout for two offenders suspected to be from Uttar Pradesh after a series of chain snatchings under the limits of Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police have identified the suspects as Pinku and Ashok of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. They committed as many as seven snatching in a span of three hours on Saturday in Hyderabad.

The same duo is suspected to be behind the series of chain snatching incidents in Bengaluru on Friday. After arriving in Hyderabad, they allegedly committed theft of a bike and struck at seven places targeting women.

After the chain snatchings, they left the stolen vehicle near Paradise. Police suspect that the duo escaped to Warangal by train and from there may have boarded a train bound for Delhi or some other destination in the north.

The police were scanning the CCTV footage at railway stations and working on other leads to make some progress in tracking down the culprits.

The duo had committed 10 chain snatchings in Bengaluru within a couple of hours on Friday morning. Police suspect that they arrived in Hyderabad by train. They committed the theft of a motorbike in the Nampally area early Saturday.

Wearing masks, the offenders reached Uppal where they resorted to first chain snatching in the Rajunagar area around 6.20 a.m. They went on a chain snatching spree targeting women at seven places in a radius of 10 kilometers. According to police, they snatched gold chains weighing 21 tolas.

The offenders left the stolen bike at Paradise in Secunderabad around 9 a.m. and then reached Secunderabad Railway Station by an autorickshaw to board a train.

The series of incidents sent panic. Police in both Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates sounded an alert. A total of 20 teams comprising personnel from Task Force, CCS, SOT and other wings were constituted to nab the culprits.

Pinku and Ashok are said to be habitual offenders. They were arrested in Bengaluru in 2017, but continued committing snatchings after being released from jail.

They stay in a city for 4-5 hours and escape immediately after committing a series of snatching by using a stolen vehicle. They target women walking alone.

20230108-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey announces plan to expand women’s football

    Inter-caste couple attacked over property row in K’taka

    Woman constable dies as tree falls on her in Chennai

    Seamlessly blending art with utility