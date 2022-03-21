INDIALIFESTYLE

20% rebate on energy charge for oxygen plants in Assam

By NewsWire
0
0

The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed 20 per cent rebate on total energy charge to the oxygen manufacturing plants for their continued contribution by supplying oxygen during Covid-induced crisis phase, officials said on Monday.

The rebate has been provided even as Assam Power Generation Company Limited (APGCL) suffered a revenue loss of Rs 780 crore during the 2020-21 fiscal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

APGCL officials said the pandemic had adversely affected the economy as a whole during FY 2020-21 and onwards.

Though the impact of Covid-19 is minimal in case of electricity generation and transmission, there was a significant impact on the distribution sector of the Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL).

They said that the overall sales were lower by 357 million units (MU) during FY 2020-21, significantly impacting the revenue of APDCL, declining the revenue by Rs 780 crore.

Lower sales to the consumers resulted in selling surplus power at a lower rate. During FY 2020-21, APDCL sold surplus power of 1,328 MU at a loss of Rs 1.44 per unit resulting in total revenue loss of Rs 191 crore.

An official statement said that the APDCL has reported higher distribution loss of 18.55 per cent as compared to 15.5 per cent approved by the Commission.

The higher distribution losses have resulted in higher power purchase cost of Rs 158 crore, of which only a part, Rs 53 crore is passed on to the consumers, it said.

Abhijit Barooah, Managing Director, Premier Cryogenics Limited, said that during the second wave of pandemic, the demand of oxygen increased manifold.

“The rebate will bring investment in this sector and assist the existing units in sustaining,” he told the media.

Assam had an installed production capacity of 61 MT of oxygen daily along with ample storage capacity.In addition, the state government has installed 10 oxygen separators in the medical colleges and hospitals.

Assam was supplying 15 metric tonnes of oxygen to several northeastern states.

Moreover, Assam used to receive 160 MT of oxygen every week through Oxygen Express, initiated by the Central government during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

20220321-235801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

MP govt reduces VAT on ATF to 4% from 25%

Scindia interacts with Indian students waiting at Bucharest airport

Gujarat now sees 13,105 Covid cases, 137 deaths

BSF rescued 33 woman trafficking victims on Bengal border in 2021