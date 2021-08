With the re-opening of schools in Punjab, 20 students from two government schools in Ludhiana city on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

While 12 students are from Kailash Nagar, eight are from Basti Jodhewal.

District Magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma has ordered closure of both schools till August 24.

Also, testing of all students and teachers in both the schools has been ordered.

