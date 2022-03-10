20 suicides, 2 murders daily in Gujarat in last two years: Govt

The Gujarat government on Thursday informed the House during the ongoing budget session of the assembly that an average of 20 suicides, 25 thefts, five kidnappings and two murders occurred every day in the state in the last two years.

Informing the House in response to the questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, the Minister of State (MoS), Home, Harsh Sanghavi, said that during the period of two calendar years of 2020 and 2021, 1,893 murders, 1,679 incidents of attempt to murder, 3,911 incidents of abduction and over 15,000 cases of suicide were reported in different parts of the state. Moreover, 18,658 incidents of theft and 1,024 incidents of loot were also reported.

While the maximum number of 308 murders took place in Surat district, Ahmedabad topped the charts in loot (288) and theft (5,343), he disclosed.

Ahmedabad witnessed the highest number of 536 kidnapping cases in these two years.

The home department informed the House that 2,619 accused, named in these complaints during the last two years, are yet to be nabbed.

The opposition Congress party alleged that due to various reasons, people are ending their lives but the insensitive government is putting such cases under the head of accidental deaths. “These numbers are worrisome and are increasing. It is failure and mismanagement of the government. The government must take action to bring down the crime figures in the state,” said a release from the party.

20220310-195605