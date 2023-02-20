INDIALIFESTYLE

20 vehicles collide on Lucknow-Delhi highway due to fog

NewsWire
0
0

About 20 vehicles collided in an accident on the Delhi-Lucknow highway due to dense fog on Monday.

According to reports, the visibility was poor and many car drivers jumped onto the wrong side and ended up colliding with other vehicles.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, about 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Five people received minor injuries and one truck driver was seriously injured.

After the incident, the local police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were later taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, the police helped clear the traffic jam.

20230220-141203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal’s ‘Tere Bajjon’ is an emotional rollercoaster

    Steep fall for ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh as suspension...

    Delhi’s GB Pant Hospital gets its first oxygen generation plant

    8,571 Tibetans get vaccinated against Covid-19