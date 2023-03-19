INDIA

200 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has seized 200 kg ganja and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The sleuths of H-NEW along with Langer House Police apprehended two drug transporters and a peddler who were found in illegal possession of ganja at Attapur under Langer House Police Station limits.

The police seized 200 kg of ganja, three cell phones and one four wheeler (Eicher DCM) — all valued at Rs 60 lakh.

C. Srinivas Rao and A. Sathi Babu, both transporters from Andhra Pradesh and a drug peddler Habeeb from Rangareddy district were arrested.

Five other accused are absconding. They are Parvez and Jaweed of Hyderabad, Mangesh from Maharashtra and Nagesh and Pandu, both from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Pandu and Nagesh had lured Srinivas Rao, driver of DCM and Sathi Babu to earn easy money by transporting ganja from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad. They offered Rs 1.20 lakh for the trip.

Srinivas had modified his vehicle by setting up a box on the top of the driver cabin for keeping ganja.

The ganja was to be handed over to Habeeb and Parvez in Hyderabad.

Preliminary investigation revealed that this ganja consignment was destined to Osmanabad in Maharashtra.

On credible information, H-NEW with the assistance of Langer House Police seized the ganja and arrested three accused.

