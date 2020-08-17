2,000 Lebanese physicians affected by Beirut blasts

Beirut, Aug 17 (IANS) Some 2,000 Lebanese physicians were impacted by the massive August 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut, state-media reported.

“Physicians were either injured or have their clinics destroyed which necessitates quick measures to support them in addition to helping nurses to prevent them from immigrating as many of them have started leaving the country,” Xinhua news agency quoted Head of Lebanese Order of Physicians Charaf Abou Charaf, as saying in a state-media report on Sunday.

He also noted that public hospitals are in need for financial support which would also help physicians and encourage them to stay in Lebanon.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4, killing over 177 people while wounding around 6,000 others.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 at the port’s warehouse No. 12 may have caused the explosions.

The incident had caused billions of dollars in losses on different levels, prompting foreign countries to send support for Lebanon.

–IANS

ksk/