More than 20,000 Indian diaspora register for Modi event in Australia

More than 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora have registered so far for the grand community reception organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney during his upcoming visit to Australia on May 23.

The event — Australia Welcomes Modi — organised by non-profit Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF) will provide Indians Down Under an opportunity to see Modi and listen to his address to the community.

The IADF said it has received an overwhelming response with more than 20,000 members of the diaspora having already registered for the event.

“Since the opening of the registration process, more than 300 diaspora organisations from various social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional, and religious backgrounds have registered to become ‘Welcome Partners’ for the reception,” the IADF said in a release.

“We received an overwhelming response with more than 20,000 members of the diaspora already registered,” it added.

In less than 72 hours of the opening of registrations, more than 7,500 people signed up.

The organisation, which provides a platform for the Indian diaspora in Australia to come together, network, and promote cultural and community events, has also received over 100 proposals for cultural performances.

“There will be a cultural extravaganza with colorful performances of singing, music and various dance forms to showcase the diverse and rich culture of India, and how the Indian diaspora has enriched the wider Australian multicultural society,” the release stated.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia in May with the power-packed visit concluding Down Under where he will attend the Quad summit from May 23 to 24 in Sydney. Modi last visited Australia in 2014, and addressed 20,000 people at the Sydney SuperDome at Olympic Park.

According to media reports, the Parramatta Council has formally extended an invitation to Modi to visit Harris Park, informally referred to as ‘Little India’, this time.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who visited India this year, formally extended the invite to his Indian counterpart.

