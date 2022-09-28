The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former DGP R.B. Sreekumar till November 15 on health age grounds. Sreekumar will have the option of moving a regular bail application before the sessions court, said his advocate Yogesh Ravani.

On June 25, social activist Teesta Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch on charges of fabricating evidence and making false statements in order to frame prominent figures, including then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Godhra riots cases.

In the charge-sheet filed on September 20, the crime branch has accused the duo of forgery with the intention of cheating, fraudulently or dishonestly using genuine documents, giving false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charging a person with having committed an offence, and framing incorrect records against public servants.

The allegations against Sreekumar is that he was threatening witnesses who had fallen out with Teesta Setalvad.

20220928-223202